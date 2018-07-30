Youngsters urged to be lawful

Customs officers distribute leaflets at boundary control points during the summer holidays to remind travellers not to carry prohibited or controlled items to and from Hong Kong.

The Customs & Excise Department today urged young people to follow the law as it stepped up enforcement for the summer holidays.

The department said criminals often lure youngsters into carrying prohibited or controlled items during the period.

These items include dangerous drugs, arms, endangered species and powdered formula.

Young people may also be tricked into joining activities related to illicit cigarettes and pirated or counterfeit items.

Enforcement actions at boundary control points have been stepped up in the city and on the Internet.

Call 2545 6182 to report crimes.