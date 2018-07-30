Colorectal cancer checks to launch

The Department of Health will launch the Colorectal Cancer Screening Programme on August 6 to subsidise colorectal cancer prevention screening tests for asymptomatic Hong Kong residents aged 50 to 75.

Eligible people must make an appointment with a doctor participating in the programme.

After enrolment, the participant will receive a government subsidy to undergo a faecal immunochemical test.

If the test result is positive, the participant will be referred to a colonoscopy specialist who has enrolled in the programme to receive a colonoscopy examination subsidised by the Government.

Under the standard colonoscopy service package, the subsidy amount is $8,500 if polyp removal is necessary and $7,800 if polyp removal is not needed.

The department’s Colorectal Cancer Screening Pilot Programme has been operating smoothly since it began in 2016.

Controller of the Centre for Health Protection Dr Wong Ka-hing said the Government will set aside $940 million over the coming five years to regularise the programme.

“It is projected that the number of beneficiaries will be more than three times the current number, increasing from 0.82 million people to 2.55 million people.”

The programme will be implemented in three phases. Starting August 6, residents aged 61 to 75, will be eligible to join the first phase to undergo screening tests.