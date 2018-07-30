HK students win physics medals

Hong Kong students have won one gold medal, three silver medals and a bronze medal at the 49th International Physics Olympiad held in Portugal.

Rahul Arya from King George V School won a gold medal.

Gaurav Arya also from King George V School, Chau Chun-wang from St Margaret's Co-educational English Secondary & Primary School and Joshua Leung of La Salle College won silver.

Sean Mann from Diocesan Boys' School won a bronze medal.

Acting Secretary for Education Choi Yuk-lin congratulated the team on their outstanding performance.

"The impressive results achieved by the Hong Kong team this year demonstrate our students' great potential in physics and high level of critical and creative thinking ability.”

She added the Education Bureau is committed to promoting STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education, and will continue to work with the Hong Kong Academy for Gifted Education and professional bodies to provide challenging learning experiences for talented students.

About 400 students from 86 countries or regions took part in the competition in Lisbon from July 21 to 29.