Gov't closely watching trade dispute

The Government is closely watching the development and impact of the trade dispute between the Mainland and the US on Hong Kong’s industries.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan made the statement today before departing for a visit to three Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area cities.

Mr Chan said the Government will monitor the impact of the trade dispute on the local logistics industry and Hong Kong manufacturers which have set up factories in the Mainland.

Noting the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation has rolled out measures to help industries in need, he also said the Government will be attentive to the cash flow of small and medium enterprises and provide assistance to them.