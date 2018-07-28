Carrie Lam continues Beijing trip

Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Prof Bai Chunli in Beijing.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today continued her visit to Beijing, where she watched a Cantonese opera performance, and met the Minister of Science & Technology and President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Mrs Lam toured the Guardian Art Center, a one-stop cultural landmark in the morning. She briefed the center’s management on Hong Kong’s cultural development and on the West Kowloon Cultural District project.

Mrs Lam then met Chinese Academy of Sciences President Prof Bai Chunli and attended a lunch he hosted. At the meeting, Mrs Lam expressed gratitude to Prof Bai for the advice he gave on Hong Kong’s development on innovation and technology during his visit to Hong Kong last year and hoped the academy will continue to support the city.

In the afternoon, Mrs Lam met students participating in the Beijing Palace Museum Conservation Internship Programme.

She thanked the museum for conducting the internship programme, and said young people from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau can learn from one another and deepen their knowledge on the culture and history of the Palace Museum and the Mainland.

She also visited the Palace Museum Furniture Gallery which features priceless furniture, including chairs used by the emperors. The exhibits may be displayed at the Hong Kong Palace Museum at the West Kowloon Cultural District in the future.

Mrs Lam later thanked Minister of Science & Technology Wang Zhigang for the staunch support of the Ministry of Science & Technology for Hong Kong’s I&T development.

She welcomed Mr Wang to visit Hong Kong to discuss strengthening collaboration.

In the evening, Mrs Lam watched a performance by the Sing Fai Cantonese Opera Promotion Association from Hong Kong.

She went backstage to meet the 30 children and teenage performers and conveyed to them President Xi Jinping’s warm regards, and congratulated them for their successful performances in Beijing.