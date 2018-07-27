Edward Yau visits Sai Kung

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau today toured the Sai Kung town centre waterfront and visited Kau Sai Chau.

Mr Yau observed ferry services for travellers at the Sai Kung Public Pier and visited the Sai Kung Public Transport Interchange to learn about transport facilities for citizens and visitors to the district.

He then proceeded to Area 4 of Sai Kung, where the Government has planned projects, including a sports centre and a Town Plaza.

At Kau Sai Chau, Mr Yau inspected the Kau Sai Village Pier and other facilities in the village.

He said the Kau Sai Chau Village Office will be converted into a story room, which will illustrate the history and culture of the village and serve as a visitor centre.

Mr Yau also observed Sharp Island during his trip.

The island, covered by unique rocky outcrops, is part of the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark and one of the popular tourist attractions in Sai Kung.

He said he was pleased to learn that the reconstruction of Sharp Island Pier is expected to complete within the first quarter of next year.

The new pier will be able to accommodate larger vessels.

Mr Yau met Sai Kung District Councillors before concluding the visit.