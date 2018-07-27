CE open to subsidised flats restriction

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she is open-minded towards tightening alienation restrictions on subsidised sale flats.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing today, Mrs Lam said she listened to many opinions suggesting the lengthening of the five-year restriction on owners of subsidised sale flats.

Currently, owners of such flats can sell their units on the open market after five years.

She said she is open-minded towards tightening the alienation restrictions, but the Government will still need to consider the Housing Authority’s decision and the views of society on the issue.

She believes the authority will discuss the matter seriously.