FS to visit bay area cities

Financial Secretary Paul Chan will visit three cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area on July 30 and 31.

Mr Chan will visit Guangzhou, Foshan and Jiangmen.

He will meet senior government officials of the Guangdong Provincial Government, and Foshan and Jiangmen Municipal Governments, and visit innovation and technology companies there.

In Foshan, he will visit a light-emitting diode and flat panel display research and development centre co-initiated by the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology and the Nanhai District Government of Foshan.

During his absence, Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau will be Acting Financial Secretary.