Young anti-crime envoys appointed

Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo (second left) attends the prize presentation ceremony of the Hang Seng Bank – Help the Police Fight Youth Crime Competition 2018

Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo today attended the prize presentation ceremony of the Hang Seng Bank – Help the Police Fight Youth Crime Competition 2018.

The 24 competition winners received certificates and scholarships, and were appointed as ambassadors for crime fighting.

They will join a cultural exchange programme in Australia later.

Mr Lo commended the awardees for their creativity and enthusiasm in promoting crime fighting messages.

He hoped they will apply their good communication skills to mobilise people around them to fight crime.

Introduced in 1975, the biennial competition attracted a record high of more than 340,000 participants this year.