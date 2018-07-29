Making HK more walkable

The new pilot pedestrian wayfinding signage system’s five wall-mounted signs replaced old ones at the Kowloon Park Drive pedestrian subway.

Tourists from Australia said the maps on the totems were useful.

A QR code can be found on each totem and pedestrians can use the HKeMobility mobile application to scan it to plan their routes.

The Star Ferry Pier, Cultural Centre, the Peninsula, and many other landmarks are portrayed as eye-catching three-dimensional icons on new totems in Tsim Sha Tsui.

It is part of the Transport Department’s new pilot pedestrian wayfinding signage system, which helps tourists and residents find their way around the area.

The department hopes the pilot system’s five totems, two fingerposts and five wall-mounted signs will help make walking an integral part of Hong Kong.

Transport Department Engineer (Task Force/Walkability) June Ng said: “Our Chief Executive pledged to continue to take forward the Walk in Hong Kong policy, and encourage people to walk more, so as to reduce the use of mechanised transport for short-distance commuting.

“The aim of this pilot (system) is to facilitate planning of the walking routes and navigation of walking journeys through providing pedestrians with legible walking information.

“The maps are orientated to face the same way as the user is facing. This helps the pedestrians understand the immediate environment more easily.”

More than a map

Maps displayed on the totems show destinations reachable by a five-minute and 15-minute walk.

Nearby public transportation and toilets are also shown, making it more useful than traditional maps.

Tourists from Australia said the totems were very good and were much bigger than their map.

The totems and the fingerposts are located on footpaths along Salisbury Road and the Tsim Sha Tsui section of Nathan Road.

The wall-mounted signs replaced older ones on the pedestrian subway at Kowloon Park Drive.

Made for walking

The Transport Department chose Tsim Sha Tsui to test its effectiveness and applicability due to the area’s high pedestrian flow.

In designing the system, they referred to signage systems used in the UK, US and Australia.

The department is now carrying out a Consultancy Study on Enhancing Walkability in Hong Kong. The study will formulate planning and design standards based on pedestrian-first principles to make Hong Kong a more walkable city.

The department will review the signage system within two years’ time with the goal of installing it citywide.