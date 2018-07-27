Recycling scheme to be rolled out

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today met trade representatives to review the preparation for an electronic equipment recycling scheme that will take effect on August 1.

Mr Wong said: “The meeting today with them is really to keep me and keep all of us updated about what the Government is doing, what the WEEE‧PARK is planning to do and (whether there is) any particular response from the retailers.

“In general, they are reiterating the support to this PRS (Producer Responsibility Scheme on Waste Electrical & Electronic Equipment). Certainly, we understand that this PRS would need certain time for the trade and the public to adapt to the changes. So I think it is good timing for us to have the meeting.”

From August 1, sellers must arrange free removal service for customers when they purchase new air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, computers, printers, scanners or monitors.

They also need to provide a receipt with the prescribed wording on the recycling levies as well as a recycling label.

