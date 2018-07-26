Youths invested in HK's future: CS

The enthusiastic response to the Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth shows young people are very concerned about Hong Kong's future.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement today, saying the Government has received more than 1,500 applications for only 20 positions for the second round of the scheme.

He said the largest number of applications was for the Council for Sustainable Development, followed by the Lantau Development Advisory Committee.

“We want their voice to be heard at the top level of the Government, involve fully young people in policymaking, policy participation.

“Our young people are really very concerned about Hong Kong’s livelihood, Hong Kong’s long-term development. They want their voice to be heard and they are very serious about it. We want to connect with our young people and walk hand in hand with them,” Mr Cheung said.