CE starts visit to Beijing

Chief Executive Carrie Lam started her visit to Beijing today, meeting with leaders of different organisations and attending the closing ceremony of a youth internship programme.

Mrs Lam met Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee Vice-Chairman and China Association for Science & Technology (CAST) President Prof Wan Gang in the morning.

She thanked Prof Wan for his staunch support for co-operation between the Mainland and Hong Kong in innovation and technology, and particularly for his work during his tenure as the Minister of Science & Technology.

Noting CAST has gathered top science and technology talents across the country, Mrs Lam said she hoped Prof Wan and CAST would continue to support Hong Kong’s sustainable I&T development.

She then met Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President Jin Liqun and attended a lunch hosted by him.

Mrs Lam congratulated the bank for its achievements since its establishment in 2016, including receiving the highest credit ratings accorded by rating agencies and the successful hosting of the third Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors in India in June.

She said Hong Kong looks forward to pitching in as a member of the bank and the city will contribute to the bank’s special fund for countries in need.

“Recently with the support of our legislature, we got approval for making a modest contribution of US$10 million to the Project Preparation Special Fund that President Jin has just mentioned.

“This is a very modest sum, but I hope that it is also an indication of our intention to support this very well-intended global initiative to support the infrastructure projects, especially in some of the low-income countries,” Mrs Lam said.

She invited Mr Jin to attend next year's Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong to share his insights with the other participants.

After the lunch, Mrs Lam attended the closing ceremony of the Youth Internship Programme at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Addressing the ceremony, she thanked the academy for its support, making the programme a great success.

She said she hoped the internship programme would be held again for Hong Kong students next year, as those keen to learn more about scientific research can benefit from the experience.

Mrs Lam also met the participating youths and visited the academy’s Institute of Automation.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah, and Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip accompanied Mrs Lam during today’s visit.