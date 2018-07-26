Gov’t to monitor baby formula trade

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan says it is not the time to legislate regulations on the marketing of infant milk formula as suggested by UNICEF.

Speaking to reporters today, Prof Chan said the Government has been observing the situation since launching the Hong Kong Code of Marketing of Formula Milk & Related Products, & Food Products for Infants & Young Children last June.

The Department of Health is planning to conduct studies to gauge the effectiveness of the Hong Kong Code, she added.

“With the results from UNICEF, we will look into, first of all, how we can engage the trade so that they understand that there are areas that they probably need to improve and adhere to (under) the Hong Kong Code.

“Of course, we will not rule out any possibilities of strengthening the Hong Kong Code through, for example, legislation. But this is not the time right now because we need to observe the situation (more) and to give the trade some opportunities to improve first.”