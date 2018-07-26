Joshua Law meets interns

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law encourages university students to consider applying for the Administrative Officer post after graduating.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law met university students participating in the Administrative Service Internship Programme today.

The programme, conducted by the Civil Service Bureau, gives students wishing to pursue a career as an Administrative Officer the chance to get hands-on work experience.

Fifty-one university students were posted to 18 government bureaus and departments this year. They took up duties similar to those of Administrative Officers.

Mr Law met the students to learn about their internship experience.

He said: "I encourage students who are committed to serving the community to actively consider applying for the Administrative Officer post in the new round of recruitment exercise which will commence in September.”