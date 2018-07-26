5G spectrum consultation launched

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau and the Communications Authority jointly launched a public consultation today on the administrative assignment of the spectrum in the 26 GHz and 28 GHz bands for the provision of 5G services.

“Instead of doing it through an auction, because of the abundant supply of the spectrum, we are using administrative measures to assign it to the possible operators. If the demand falls within the supply that we are talking about, these spectrums will be given to the operators for 5G. That means it will greatly reduce the cost involved and also shorten the time involved.



“Hopefully by early next year, we will be able to give all these spectrums to possible operators,” Mr Yau said.

The authority also announced an updated Spectrum Release Plan for 2018-2020 in which an additional 200 MHz of spectrum below 6 GHz would be available for 5G services.

It said a total of 4,500 MHz of new spectrum in multiple frequency bands will be made available for use in 2019-2020, making Hong Kong the first economy in the world to release such a significant amount of spectrum to support the development of 5G services.

On the spectrum utilisation fee, he proposes to waive the fee if less than 75% of the spectrum in these frequency bands are occupied.

Following the consultation exercise, Mr Yau and the authority hope to invite applications for assignment of the spectrum by the end of the year.

The public consultation will run until August 22.

View can be sent by email. Click here for the consultation paper.