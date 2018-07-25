Gov’t firm against independence

Any act advocating Hong Kong independence is intolerable and should be suppressed.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement at the airport before departing for Beijing today, noting she and the Government have been firm on their stance on the issue.

She said the Government has to fully implement “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong and safeguard the country's sovereignty, security and development.

In terms of the Hong Kong National Party, Mrs Lam said the Secretary for Security has already publicly elaborated on the situation and the case is going through legal procedures.

After the Security Bureau makes its decision, if groups are not satisfied with the outcome, they can put forward an appeal through the existing mechanism, she added.