CS meets youths and seniors

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited a dementia day centre in Wan Chai and met young people in the district today.

He was joined by two secondary school students taking part in the Be a Government Official for a Day programme.

Mr Cheung observed a summer activity organised by Wan Chai Teen Horizons of the Wan Chai District Office and chatted with young participants about their views on Hong Kong’s future.

The organisation provides training programmes and activities to nurture young people with a sense of responsibility to serve the community.

He then toured the treatment facilities of the Hong Kong Alzheimer's Disease Association Jean Wei Centre and talked to seniors with mild or moderate dementia there.

Mr Cheung emphasised the Government is committed to strengthening support for people suffering from dementia.

Wrapping up his visit, he discussed community issues with District Councillors.