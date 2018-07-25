Frank Chan visits Southern District

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan visited a youth centre in Southern District today.

Mr Chan visited the Warehouse Teenage Club, housed in the former Aberdeen Police Station.

During the tour of the centre, where he spoke with young people, Mr Chan saw relics of the old police station, the music studio and a shared space with woodworking and metalworking tools.

Mr Chan, accompanied by two secondary students participating in the Be a Government Official for a Day programme, also met Southern District Council members.