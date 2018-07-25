Lau Kong-wah visits Hubei cities

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (right) visits the Jingzhou Municipal Cultural Relics Protection Centre.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah has visited Wuhan and Jingzhou to learn about heritage preservation work in Hubei Province.

In Wuhan yesterday, he met Vice Governor of Hubei Chen Anli and joined a gathering of Hong Kong people working or studying in the city.

Mr Lau also toured the Hubei Provincial Museum and the Museum of Wuchang Uprising of 1911 Revolution.

In Jingzhou today, Mr Lau met Secretary of the CPC Jingzhou Municipal Committee He Guangzhong and toured cultural heritage sites.

Mr Lau will head to Beijing on July 26 to attend the closing ceremonies of the Youth Internship Programme at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Fin Society's internship programme.

He will return to Hong Kong on July 28.