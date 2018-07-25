Crime situation stays stable

Hong Kong’s law and order situation remained stable in the first half of the year, with a 6.2% drop in overall crime compared to the same period a year ago.

There were 26,550 crimes recorded between January and June.

Reviewing the city’s crime situation, Police Director of Crime & Security Li Chi-hang said most crimes are on a downward trend.

The number of robbery, arson, burglary and theft cases reported also decreased.

Meanwhile, murder, wounding, serious assault, indecent assault and deception cases increased.

There were 3,671 deception cases reported, a rise of 3.1%. Most of those cases involved romance scams.

Mr Li reminded people to remain cautious.

“I would suggest members of the public in Hong Kong should be aware of the deception trend. The scammers, they are using all sorts of acts, all sorts of methods to deceive you for your money.”