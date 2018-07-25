2018 elector registers released

The final elector registers for 2018 were published today.

There are a total of 3,814,318 electors for the five geographical constituencies.

Among them, 616,732 electors are in Hong Kong Island, 487,160 in Kowloon West, 613,183 in Kowloon East, 1,102,603 in New Territories West, and 994,640 in New Territories East.

There are 230,934 electors for the functional constituencies, other than the District Council (second) functional constituency, which has 3,522,881 electors.

The final register for the Election Committee subsectors contains 237,749 voters.

