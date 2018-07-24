Joshua Law tours social enterprise

Secondary school students participating in the Be a Government Official for a Day programme accompany Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law to learn about vocational training schemes for people with disabilities.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited Kowloon City District today to tour a social enterprise and a vocational training centre.

He stopped by LST RehaCare, a social enterprise of the Lok Sin Tong Benevolent Society, Kowloon, to learn how it provides affordable rehabilitation products and part-time job opportunities for the needy.

Mr Law then visited the Caritas Lok Mo Integrated Vocational Training Centre and was briefed on its diverse vocational training programmes and support services to help people with disabilities find employment.

“I have been able to gain a better understanding of the support services provided by the non-government organisation to persons with disabilities to help prepare them to unleash their potential in workplaces,” he said.

Mr Law also met with post-secondary school students with disabilities who are participating in this year's government summer internship scheme.

He said the Civil Service Bureau will also arrange for students of the Shine Skills Centre of the Vocational Training Council to work in various bureaus and departments as interns later this year.

All young people can become pillars of society and he hopes they can work hard for their future, he added.