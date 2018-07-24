Weak RMB due to strong USD: FS

The weakening of the renminbi is mainly due to the continuous strengthening of the US dollar, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said today.

Speaking to reporters, he said the renminbi vis-a-vis the US dollar depreciated by about 6% during the middle of April to the middle of July.

During the same period, the US dollar strengthened and has risen by more than 5% against other currencies.

“So if you net off these two, you would appreciate that the depreciation in the renminbi is not that much.

“Secondly, according to market intelligence, there were not many speculative activities against the renminbi,” he said.

Mr Chan also noted the central authorities’ stance that China is not using the renminbi’s depreciation as a tool to respond to trade conflict.

In light of the trade war between China and the US, he reiterated the Government will monitor how the situation develops and will boost support for small and medium Hong Kong enterprises if necessary.