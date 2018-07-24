All-in-one transport app launched

The Transport Department has launched the "HKeMobility" mobile application to provide real-time traffic and transport information.

The Transport Department today launched the "HKeMobility" mobile application to provide traffic and transport information.

It is one of the initiatives to take forward the Hong Kong Smart City Blueprint.

The department's three existing mobile applications, namely "Hong Kong eTransport", "Hong Kong eRouting" and "eTraffic News", have been integrated into "HKeMobility", with new features and an improved user interface.

People can acquire real-time traffic and transport information to plan their journeys.

Features include traffic news with a voice-over function, snapshots of traffic conditions from about 180 CCTV cameras installed at major roads, estimated times of bus and tram arrivals, and parking vacancy information for about 220 car parks.

It also enhances the walking route search feature by offering the choice of barrier-free routes for the disabled.

Transport Department Chief Engineer Michael Law said: “We have special considerations to the people in need. For example, in searching for the walking route, we provide special routes which cater for the needs of the visually-impaired persons and the disabled persons.”

The walking route search function, now covering Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui, will be extended to Yau Mei Tei and Mong Kok by the end of the year to promote walking, Mr Law added.

The department expects the service will cover all of Hong Kong within two to three years.

“HKeMobility” can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play.