CE to visit Beijing

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will visit Beijing from July 25 to 28.

She will watch a performance by the Sing Fai Cantonese Opera Promotion Association from Hong Kong on July 27, which will be part of a Chinese opera show that brings together different local opera performances from across the nation.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Ministry of Culture signed an agreement last November to provide more chances for Hong Kong arts organisations to perform on the Mainland.

Arranged and sponsored by the Ministry of Culture & Tourism, the association's performance in Beijing will provide opportunities for 30 Hong Kong actors aged six to over 20, to promote Cantonese opera to Mainland audiences.

During her stay Mrs Lam will visit central ministries and other organisations. She will also meet Hong Kong youths who have joined internship programmes on the Mainland.

Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki will accompany Mrs Lam on the visit.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah, and Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip will also join parts of the visit.

During Mrs Lam’s absence, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive.