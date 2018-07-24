Chinese first lady writes to students

Chief Executive Carrie Lam presents three Yau Yat Chuen School students a letter from the Chinese first lady.

The wife of President Xi Jinping, Peng Liyuan, has sent a special reply to Hong Kong kindergarten students who wrote her a letter earlier this year.

She visited Yau Yat Chuen School when she accompanied President Xi on his visit to Hong Kong last year.

Three students of the school wrote a letter to her with a picture drawn by them after the visit.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today hosted the trio at Government House to personally present them with the Chinese first lady’s letter.

She read out the letter and conveyed the Chinese first lady’s warm regards to the teachers and children of the school along with her encouragement for students to contribute to a bright future for Hong Kong.

Mrs Lam expressed her gratitude to the Chinese first lady.

“President Xi Jinping and Prof Peng Liyuan celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Return of Hong Kong to the Motherland with us last year, showing their care for Hong Kong.

“During her trip to Hong Kong, Prof Peng visited the kindergarten as part of her busy schedule.

“Now she has written them a personal reply, fully showing her care for Hong Kong students. I would like to express my gratitude to Professor Peng on behalf of the people of Hong Kong,” Mrs Lam said.