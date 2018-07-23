New scheme to reward athletes

A new Commendation Scheme for Elite Athletes will be launched to encourage and recognise the achievements of Hong Kong athletes.

The scheme applies to local athletes who show outstanding performances in the 2018 Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

The games are set to kick off in August and October respectively.

Under the new initiative launched by the private sector, medallists will receive a cash incentive of $13,500 to $800,000.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah said the Government has put more resources into sports.

With the additional support of the business sector, Hong Kong’s sports development will reach new heights, he added.

Professional windsurfer Chan Hei-man said the incentive will motivate athletes and she hopes the scheme will attract more youngsters to pursue a sports career.