More DC constituencies proposed

The Electoral Affairs Commission invited members of the public today to submit their views on the proposed boundary maps and descriptions for the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election.

Under the commission’s recommendations, 21 new elected seats will be created and the boundaries of 128 existing constituency areas will be adjusted.

There is a proposal for boundary changes in 17 areas in Yuen Long, while Kwun Tong, Sham Shui Po and Sha Tin are among other locations listed for adjustments.

As the law requires the population in a constituency to be within 25% of the population quota, the commission has proposed adjusting the boundaries of constituencies with an expected population exceeding the permissible range.

The projected population of Hong Kong for mid-2019 is about 7.5 million.

“Apart from taking into account the projected population, the commission must also have regard to the other statutory factors, including community identities, preservation of local ties and physical features such as the size, shape, accessibility and development of the relevant areas when adjusting the constituency boundaries.

“It must be emphasised that the commission does not take into account any political factors, or factors not relevant to the statutory requirements as set out in the electoral law,” Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Barnabas Fung said.

People can express their opinions by post, email or at the two public forums to be held next month.

The consultation will end on August 21 and the commission will submit the report to the Chief Executive by November 21.

