June inflation up 2.4%

Overall consumer prices rose 2.4% year-on-year in June, the Census & Statistics Department said today.

Netting out effects of the Government's one-off relief measures, the underlying inflation rate was 2.7% compared to 2.4% in May.

Year-on-year price increases were recorded in June for food, electricity, gas and water, clothing and footwear, meals bought away from home, housing, transport, miscellaneous services, miscellaneous goods, and alcoholic drinks and tobacco.

A year-on-year decrease in prices was recorded for durable goods.

The department said consumer price inflation went up slightly in June as economic conditions stayed robust.

Looking ahead, inflationary pressure is expected to intensify slightly in the near term, given higher global inflation and continued feed-through of earlier rises in fresh-letting residential rentals.