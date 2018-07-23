Michael Wong attends Guiyang forum

Secretary for Development Michael Wong speaks at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Mainland & Hong Kong Construction Forum in Guiyang.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong led a delegation from Hong Kong to attend the 2018 Mainland & Hong Kong Construction Forum in Guiyang today.

The forum was jointly organised by the Ministry of Housing & Urban-Rural Development, the Guizhou Provincial People's Government and the Development Bureau.

The delegation included 150 members from Hong Kong’s construction industry, trade associations and professional institutions.

At the opening ceremony, Mr Wong said infrastructure projects under the Belt & Road Initiative are of considerable scale and present vast business opportunities to the construction industry and the professional services sector.

The Development Bureau and the construction industry have been encouraging construction enterprises in Hong Kong and the Mainland to ‘go global’ and combine the strengths of both places to open up overseas markets, he added.

He said he hoped the forum will serve as a platform to foster exchanges, experience sharing and strengthen co-operation.

Mr Wong also met leaders of the Ministry of Housing & Urban-Rural Development and the Guizhou Provincial People's Government.

The Development Bureau also signed a collaboration agreement with the Department of Housing & Urban-Rural Development of Guizhou Province to strengthen co-operation in the construction industry.