$536K set for flood victims

The Government has approved a grant of $536,000 for the Hong Kong branch of the Amity Foundation to help flood victims in Sichuan Province.

The Disaster Relief Fund grant was approved under the fast-track mechanism set up on the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee.

It will be used to provide rice and oil for the flood victims.

To ensure the money is used properly, the foundation will submit an evaluation report and an audited account after the relief project is completed.