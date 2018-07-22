Lau Kong-wah to visit Wuhan, Beijing

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah will visit Wuhan and Beijing from July 24 to 28.

He will learn about Wuhan’s cultural development and heritage conservation, and meet Hong Kong people living there.

In Beijing, Mr Lau will attend the closing ceremonies of internship programmes under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Fin Society.

He will also watch a children’s Cantonese opera performance by the Sing Fai Cantonese Opera Promotion Association from Hong Kong and visit Hong Kong interns in the city.

Under Secretary for Home Affairs Jack Chan will be Acting Secretary during Mr Lau’s absence.