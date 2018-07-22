Police holds XRL anti-terror drill

The Police conducted an inter-departmental counter-terrorism exercise at the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link West Kowloon Station today.

Codenamed “FLYROCKET”, the exercise heightened the counter-terrorism capabilities and interoperability of departments and agencies, enhanced counter-terrorism contingency plans, and heightened the public’s counter-terrorism awareness.

The practical simulation exercise took place at the B1 level of the Hong Kong port area of the station, where terrorists rammed a truck into a crowd of people.

Terrorists also took hostages at the B1 level ticket hall during the simulation.

The exercise involved the deployment of officers from different specialised units to defuse the threat posed by the terrorists.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent John Tse said the overall terrorist threat level of Hong Kong remains moderate.

“The Police have been monitoring the global terrorist situation in the past few years, and exchanging intelligence with overseas law enforcement agencies, and conducting drills regularly at different public facilities in Hong Kong.

“However, I must stress that there is currently no specific intelligence indicating that Hong Kong will (be) under attack, and the overall terrorist threat level of Hong Kong remains moderate.”