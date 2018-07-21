Dev't chief to attend Guiyang forum

Secretary for Development Michael Wong will lead a delegation to Guiyang to attend the 2018 Mainland & Hong Kong Construction Forum.

The theme of the forum is “Integrating into the Development of the Country, Facilitating High-quality Development of the Construction Industry”.

It is co-organised by the Ministry of Housing & Urban-Rural Development, the Guizhou Provincial People’s Government and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Development Bureau.

It will promote exchanges between the construction and engineering industries of the two places, and foster ties and co-operation.

Mr Wong will give a speech at the opening ceremony on July 23.

Permanent Secretary for Development Hon Chi-keung will deliver a concluding speech at the closing ceremony of the forum the following day.

Forum speakers from the Mainland and Hong Kong will discuss building design, project management, as well as assembly construction and green buildings.

The 150-member Hong Kong delegation will comprise of government officials, Construction Industry Council members, trade representatives, legal professionals and a Legislative Council member.

Mr Wong will return to Hong Kong in the evening on July 23.