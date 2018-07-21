Flats pass water lead tests

The lead content in five water samples from Kwai Tsui Estate is within limit, the Water Supplies Department said today.

The samples were taken yesterday from two flats in Bik Tsui House and one flat in Luk Tsui House, following media reports on excess lead found in the drinking water of four flats in the estate.

All samples were within the limit of 10mg of lead per litre.

For the remaining flat alleged to have excess lead found in drinking water, the department was not able to obtain the tenant’s consent for conducting water quality tests.

The department said it will continue to keep in view the estate’s water quality.

It reminded tenants who have altered water pipes and replaced water taps to thoroughly flush pipes and fittings, as there will generally be a higher metal leaching rate during their early stage of use.