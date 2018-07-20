CE visits Shenzhen

Mrs Lam visits the Institute of Robotics & Intelligent Manufacturing of Chinese University’s Shenzhen campus where she is introduced to a robot panda.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (fifth left) stops by Longgang District, Shenzhen, to learn about the development plan of the Shimao Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Center project.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam visited Shenzhen today to meet government officials and promote co-operation between Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

She met CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee Secretary Wang Weizhong and Shenzhen Mayor Chen Rugui.

Noting this year marks the 40th anniversary of the country's reform and opening up, Mrs Lam said she plans to lead a delegation to Shenzhen later this year.

She invited local officials to come to Hong Kong for the opening ceremony of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, given Shenzhen authorities’ tremendous contributions to the project.

Mrs Lam also visited Ping An Technology and was briefed on the company's application of technology in its insurance, healthcare and city management businesses.

She later stopped by Longgang District to learn about the development plan of the Shimao Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Center project.

The project kicked off in March and is expected to be completed in five years.

It will include a Shenzhen-Hong Kong youth entrepreneurial and startup centre, an innovation and technology experience centre, and facilities for international conventions and performing arts.

Mrs Lam also toured the Software Town of Shenzhen Universiade, a science and technology innovation industrial park in the district.

A Shenzhen-Hong Kong youth innovation entrepreneurship base was set up there last June for budding entrepreneurs.

She wrapped up her visit at the Institute of Robotics & Intelligent Manufacturing of Chinese University’s Shenzhen campus.

The institute is dedicated to both scientific research and industrial services.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip and the Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki also joined today’s visit.