Joshua Law visits I&T Commission

Mr Law tours the Standards & Calibration Laboratory to learn about its services.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (centre) is briefed by Innovation & Technology Commission directorate staff on their work.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited the Innovation & Technology Commission today.

He met Innovation & Technology Commissioner Annie Choi and directorate staff who updated him on the department’s work in promoting the development of innovation and technology.

Mr Law toured the Standards & Calibration Laboratory which serves as the custodian of Hong Kong’s reference standards of physical measurements.

It also provides services to ensure measurements made in the city are traceable to the International System of Units.

At the Hong Kong Accreditation Service, he learned about its work in improving the standard of local conformity assessment services and providing accreditation services to support the industry’s development.

Mr Law also stopped by the Product Standards Information Bureau which helps local companies comply with requirements for manufacturing, exports and provision of services.

He was pleased to note Hong Kong supports the production of safe, fit-for-use and high-quality goods and services throughout the global supply chain.