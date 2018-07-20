Lead levels in water within limit

The lead content of all water samples taken so far from Kwai Tsui Estate complied with Hong Kong and World Health Organization standards.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan made the statement today.

He said the Water Supplies Department has taken more than 80 water samples from the estate since February, adding test results showed the lead content of those samples was within limit.

Mr Chan reiterated the department conducted water sampling from two flats, following media reports that excess lead was found in the drinking water in four flats in the estate.

The test results also proved the water samples complied with the standard for lead content, he added.

When asked if later flat allocation in the estate will be arranged for new tenants, Mr Chan said the Government has to balance the need for accommodation with water safety concerns.

“We will continue to allocate flats for those who are in need of accommodation. By the time when they are given the allocation, they do have a choice to refuse it and wait for another allocation.”

He said the Government attaches great importance to water safety, adding both the Water Supplies Department and the Housing Department will follow up on the issue.