Japanese food import ban adjusted

The import control of Japanese foods has been adjusted by allowing the import of vegetables, fruits, milk, milk beverages and dried milk from the Japanese prefectures of Ibaraki, Tochigi, Chiba and Gunma, the Centre for Food Safety announced today.

The import permission will take effect from noon on July 24 while the import ban on the same products from Fukushima will remain in force.

The Director of Food & Environmental Hygiene issued an order on March 24, 2011 prohibiting the import of these products from the five Japanese prefectures.

Since that date, tests by the centre on more than 490,000 samples of food products imported from Japan showed none of them had radiation levels exceeding the Codex Alimentarius Commission’s guideline levels.

Japanese authorities collected over 2 million food samples, with the vast majority complying with the Codex guideline levels.

Radiation tests on every consignment of food products imported from Japan will be conducted, the Centre for Food Safety said, adding inspections on vegetables, fruits and milk products from the four prefectures will be strengthened.

