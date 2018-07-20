Mong Kok pedestrian zone to be closed

The pedestrian precinct at several road sections in Mong Kok will be abolished from August 4, the Transport Department said today.

The sections are Sai Yeung Choi Street South between Argyle Street and Shantung Street; Sai Yeung Choi Street South between Shantung Street and Dundas Street; Nelson Street between Sai Yeung Choi Street South and Fa Yuen Street; and Soy Street between Sai Yeung Choi Street South and Fa Yuen Street.

The notice was gazetted today.

The department will arrange the removal of the traffic signs of the prohibited zones and will also adjust traffic light signals to tie in with the re-opening of the roads.

The department said after the abolition of the Sai Yeung Choi Street South pedestrian precinct in Mong Kok, it will monitor traffic conditions and pedestrian flow of the roads in the vicinity and will implement traffic controls when necessary.