Flats pass water safety check

Water samples taken from Kwai Tsui Estate comply with the standard for lead content, the Water Supplies Department said today.

The samples were taken from two flats in Bik Tsui House for testing following media reports that excess lead was found in the drinking water in some flats in the estate.

The lead content of the water samples was 2 mg per litre which was within the limit of 10 mg of lead content per litre.

The department advised the new tenants of these flats to flush the drinking water supply system of their flats twice a day for the next three days.

When collecting water samples in the two flats, the Water Supplies Department noticed the tenants had altered the water pipes and replaced the water taps.

As new fittings generally have a higher metal leaching rate during their early stage of use, the tenants were reminded to thoroughly flush the pipes and fittings.

The department will later collect water samples from these flats again and will continue approaching the tenants of the remaining flats alleged to have excess lead in drinking water to arrange tests.