Museum receives rare art collection

Chih Lo Lou Art Promotion donates more than 350 rare Chinese paintings and calligraphy to the Hong Kong Museum of Art for permanent display.

The Hong Kong Museum of Art announced today Chih Lo Lou Art Promotion has donated its private collection of more than 350 Chinese paintings and calligraphy to the venue.

The most renowned pieces are from the late Ming and early Qing dynasties.

Late art connoisseur Ho Iu-kwong founded Chih Lo Lou Art Promotion and his donated artworks are well known within the international art community.

“It is very rare, because as a scholar or as a curator in a museum, we know very well this subject is so rare in art history. In general, most collectors, they collect the paintings (that are) beautiful, high value.

“But for Mr Ho Iu-kwong, he collected with a very clear and very special criteria, that the paintings should (be) imbued with a kind of very Chinese high spirit, say, integrity, or virtue,” Hong Kong Museum of Art Curator Szeto Yuen-kit said.

At a donation ceremony at Government House, Chief Executive Carrie Lam presented a certificate of appreciation to the philanthropic organisation’s Chairman Ho Sai-chu.

She commended the selfless and passionate dedication of the late Mr Ho to preserve Chinese cultural heritage.

The collection will be permanently displayed in a dedicated gallery named the “Chih Lo Lou Gallery of Chinese Painting & Calligraphy” after the museum reopens in 2019.