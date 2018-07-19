Glass recycling rate to improve

The producer responsibility scheme on glass beverage containers will boost the practice of recycling in Hong Kong.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong made the statement today, saying the Government referred to successful overseas practices in formulating the scheme.

“Under the scheme we engage a contractor and set a performance pledge to improve Hong Kong's recycling level of glass incrementally.

“Certainly, all these kinds of PRSs are based on the polluter pays principle, that means the more you use or throw, you have to be responsible for the associated cost. It's a fair system.”

Regarding the funding application to provide an electricity charge concession to each residential electricity account, Mr Wong said the Government will table the proposal to the Legislative Council Finance Committee for scrutiny again after its summer recess.

He hopes lawmakers will approve funding for the proposal as soon as possible.

Mr Wong added the increase in tariffs for about 70% of households in Kowloon and the New Territories will be less than $10 after CLP Power’s new Scheme of Control Agreements commences in October.