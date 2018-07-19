Law Chi-kwong inspects service units

Dr Law (centre) reads a book prepared by adoptive parents at the Adoption Unit of the Social Welfare Department.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong visited front-line offices of the Labour Department and the Social Welfare Department today.

Dr Law first went to the North Point Job Centre to learn about its employment and recruitment services for job seekers and employers, including job registration, employment advisory services and district-based job fairs.

He then went to the Causeway Bay Social Security Field Unit to get an update on its caseload and workflow in handling applications for Comprehensive Social Security Assistance and Social Security Allowance.

Along with the overall unemployment rate staying low, Dr Law said he was glad the number of unemployed CSSA recipients and low-earnings cases in June decreased by 8.4% and 17.1% year-on-year.

Dr Law also inspected the Adoption Unit under the Social Welfare Department to learn about its efforts in finding permanent and stable homes for children whose parents are unable or unwilling to take care of them.