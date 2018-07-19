Water safety ensured: Michael Wong

The Government is doing its best to ensure satisfactory water quality, Secretary for Development Michael Wong said today.

Mr Wong made the statement after it was suspected there was an excessive amount of lead in tap water at Kwai Tsui Estate.

He said test results on water samples from the estate will be released by the Water Supplies Department soon.

“I think at this moment we need to find out the fact first. And also, I understand that the residents are concerned about the quality of water. We understand their concern.

“At the moment, I don't think it is right for me to make any speculation as it is premature for the Government to speculate the reason of the incident."

He added the department is making arrangements to provide on-site water support at the estate.

Mr Wong stressed the Government has done a lot to ensure water safety in recent years.