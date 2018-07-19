15 building plans approved

The Buildings Department approved 15 building plans in May - five on Hong Kong Island, six in Kowloon and four in the New Territories.

Eight were for apartment and apartment-commercial developments, three for commercial developments, two for factory and industrial developments, and two for community services developments.

Consent was given for works to start on 11 building projects which will provide 30,903 sq m of gross floor area for domestic use involving 270 units, and 25,321 sq m of gross floor area for non-domestic use.

The department issued 16 occupation permits - six on Hong Kong Island, two in Kowloon and eight in the New Territories.

Buildings certified for occupation have 185,471 sq m of gross floor area for domestic use involving 2,717 units, and 52,155 sq m for non-domestic use.

The declared cost of new buildings completed in May was $9.4 billion.