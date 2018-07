Police have arrested 242 people for bookmaking and seized $130 million in betting records, $4 million in cash and 46 computers.

Officers searched 103 locations leading to 82 successful raids and arrested 175 men and 67 women, aged 17 to 87, during the World Cup period in June and July.

During the 2014 World Cup period, 176 people were arrested and $750 million in betting records were seized.