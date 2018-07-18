Police crack down on traffic offenders

Police officers issued 1,978 fixed-penalty tickets and 185 summonses to road users in Kowloon West yesterday.

To mark Regional Traffic Day in Kowloon West, more than 250 officers were deployed to crack down on traffic violators at driving blackspots in the area.

A total of 1,813 fixed-penalty tickets were handed out for illegal parking while the remainder was given for other traffic offences.

In the first half of this year, there were 1,539 traffic accidents involving casualties in Kowloon West.