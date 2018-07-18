CS attends blood donation event

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today attended a blood donation event at the Central Government Offices.

The event, also attended by Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan, encourages government employees to support the Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service (BTS) by donating blood regularly to save lives.

The BTS provides blood to all public and private hospitals in Hong Kong for patients’ use.

Mr Cheung said: "With an ageing population, the demand for blood supply will constantly increase.

“There is no substitute for blood, and the shelf life of blood is limited. The BTS needs regular blood donation by the public in order to ensure a sufficient blood supply for needy patients for daily transfusions.”

The figures of donor attendance and successful blood collection fell 5% in 2017 as compared with 2016, he said.

He added the Government will continue to support the blood donation drive.

Members of the public can use the "HK Blood" mobile app to look up their blood donation record, make a donation appointment, and find the locations of Blood Donor Centres and Mobile Blood Collection Teams.